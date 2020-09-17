City leaders break ground on new East Knoxville affordable apartment complex

The apartment complex, Burlington Commons, will include two, three-story buildings comprised of 50 units each.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Knoxville may soon have more affordable housing after officials broke ground on a new complex Thursday.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie were at the location of the Burlington Commons, a future affordable housing complex. In June, the City Council approved $1.47 million from the Affordable Rental Development Fund to support the project.

In total, it may cost up to $10.4 million. Once the apartment complex is completed it will feature two, three-story buildings comprised of 50 units. Officials also said they plan to include a laundry room, a community room, a business center, a fitness center and space to store bicycles.

"These new apartments will help fill a gap in our city’s urgent need for affordable rental housing,” said Becky Wade, Director of the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.

Officials said that units will be priced based on Fair Market Rent, minus an allowance for utilities. Renters who make 80 percent or less of the area median income will be eligible to live there — $59,100 for a family of four and $41,400 for a single household.

The complex will also accept tenants with Section 8 vouchers, officials said.

The apartments will be along KAT Bus Route 31, close to the Asheville Highway Kroger and the Burlington Branch o the Knox County Public Library. It is estimated to be completed by August 2021.