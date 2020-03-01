GATLINBURG, Tenn — The holidays are over and many people already, or soon will be, taking down decorations. For those in Gatlinburg, the city is offering a small gift in exchange for recycling live Christmas trees.

For more than two decades, people have been dropping off their trees and exchanging them for a Japanese Maple seedling.

Each year, the Recreation Department sets up shop at the Recycling Center for two days: Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.

"A program like this is a good program to keep going. Our main impetus was to keep trees from going in the landfill," said Randall Brien, Assistant Recreations Director and City Arborist.

It does not cost the city anything to give away the seedlings. "The first few years we gave away a lot of trees. We get 300 from the state since we're a Tree City every year and those are free to us," Brien said.

Research shows around 30 million real Christmas trees are sold around the country each year.

Brien said the trees Gatlinburg takes in are then turned into mulch or compost. "It is a popular program in the community," he said.

Since the 2016 wildfires, Brien said it is important to keep up with tree growth in badly burned areas. He believes these small seedlings can help.

"There's some places where the trees will naturally come back up, but there are places where the fire was really hot; they need to be replanted. It's important to keep going with it and to keep recycling."

There is one date left to recycle trees in exchange for a seedling. They can do so on Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Gatlinburg at the recycling center.

