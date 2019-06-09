KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will break ground on its new $10 million Urban Wilderness Gateway Park at Baker Creek Preserve next week.

Gateway Park will act as a "grand front porch" at the end of James White Parkway, introducing visitors to Knoxville's 1,000-acre Urban Wilderness reaction area, according to the city.

The groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Expected to be a catalyst in modernizing the South Waterfront, the park will connect East and South Knoxville with downtown using greenways and park land.

Plans were released after several city-hosted public meetings and an input exhibition and block party in 2018 where almost 1,000 people commented ideas and hopeful priorities for the park.

RELATED: Knoxville hosting block party Saturday to take input on $10 million investment in Urban Wilderness

"The project will also add parking, pedestrian and bike pathways and trails, a bike park, restrooms, shade structures and additional children's nature play areas," said Knoxville Urban Wilderness Coordinator Rebekah Jane Montgomery. "We'll also be improving accessibility, connectivity and safety to existing neighborhoods, business and schools."

As one of the city's largest outdoor recreation projects, the construction of Gateway Park will take two phases.

RELATED: Former Knox Co. greenways coordinator to oversee urban wilderness expansion in city

The first phase, expected to be completed in 2020, focuses on Baker Creek Preserve and the Tennessee Department of Transportation right-of-way land connecting James White Parkway.

Phase two will complete the project by adding layering landscape and other amenities following phase one.

RELATED: 'We want you': City leaders seeking input on new designs for Urban Wilderness Gateway Park project

RELATED: Triathlon winds through urban wilderness

RELATED: Knoxville leaders make progress on Urban Wilderness Gateway redesign

RELATED: Knoxville refines Urban Wilderness gateway plans

RELATED: The Urban Wilderness is growing, and Knoxville wants your input

RELATED: Knoxville's Urban Wilderness receives grants for improvements