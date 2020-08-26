City of Knoxville names street after Gloria Garner, one of first Knoxville Area Urban League employees

Several City of Knoxville officials and community members gathered Saturday to honor Gloria Garner by naming a street after her.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gloria Garner, a community leader who was one of the first members of the Knoxville Area Urban League, was honored Saturday during a street naming ceremony.

Officials with the City of Knoxville and community leaders gathered in Lonsdale to hang the "Gloria Garner Street" roadsign. It corners Minnesota Avenue. People spoke and families gathered during the ceremony to celebrate Garner, who worked to address social issues to targeted areas.

She was one of the first employees of the Knoxville Area Urban League, a civil rights, economic development and social service organization that was created during the height of the civil rights movement. Garner served the organization for 38 years, according to officials.

Garner was also temporarily appointed to the Knoxville Community Development Corporation's Board of Commissioners in 2016. She passed away in December 2019.