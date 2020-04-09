City of Knoxville releases applications for funding with homelessness services

In June, the City of Knoxville learned it would receive $2.2 million in federal funds from the CARES Act.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Agencies that help people experiencing homelessness can apply for funds from the federal government starting Friday, through the City of Knoxville.

City officials released an application packet for agencies to apply for $2.2 million in supplemental Emergency Solutions Grant funds, from the federal CARES Act. The money will be used to help agencies respond to the effects of COVID-19 and assist people who are experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Indya Kincannon and other city officials met with service providers to create a list of existing issues around homelessness. They also discussed issues that have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. That discussion led to the creation of funding priorities, listed below:

Rental and utility assistance (including deposits)

Street outreach

Services to overcome language/cultural barriers

Emergency shelter improvements (physical separation and space capacity) in preparation for colder weather

Increased emergency shelter space capacity and essential services for vulnerable populations (including families, Unaccompanied Youth, and the elderly)

Mobile medication-assisted treatment (MAT) medical and mental health services

Equity study on the Knoxville Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), a database required for any recipients of ESG-CV Round 2 funding

The application form and instructions on how to apply are available on the City of Knoxville's website.

Kincannon said that she encourages innovations and partnerships between different agencies so that they can meet a mix of community needs. She also said that serving people of color and other underserved populations is a priority.

Providers must meet HUD regulations to receive funds. Grant proposals should be for $50,000 minimum and discuss how the proposal will minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Applicants must also attend one of two technical assistance workshops. They are being held online at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 14. The workshops will provide specific information on applications and program requirements.