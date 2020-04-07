City of Knoxville responds to "Black Lives Matter" street art proposal

The Knoxville chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement said that they still planned on painting the mural over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville responded to a proposal to paint a Black Lives Matter mural Friday evening, saying that organizers did not have time to obtain a permit for the art.

Officials with the Knoxville chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement said they still planned to paint the mural near Austin-East High School. They said they had received stand-down orders from the Knoxville Police Department, but still planned on continuing with the project over the weekend.

City officials said that organizers did not have time to obtain a permit. Part of the criteria for projects like is to obtain documentation of public support through a petition with at least 80 percent of residents on the project street, within two standard city blocks, according to city officials.

Officials with the City of Knoxville also said they received petitions signed by residents both for and against the project. Many others also said they wanted to see a painting about the Black Lives Matter movement but on another street.

“I hope we can work together to make this project happen, and when we do, I’ll gladly bring a paintbrush and join the effort," Mayor Indya Kincannon said.