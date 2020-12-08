City pools to remain open a little longer

Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool in Knoxville are remaining open due to schools in the area being pushed back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's two outdoor pools this summer will remain open a little longer than normal, the city announced Wednesday.

Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays through Monday, Aug. 24, then switches to weekends-only for the two weeks through Labor Day.

Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road, also is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Starting Aug. 24, Inskip Pool will offer swimming on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

“We’re extending the pool season, because we understand that many families’ schedules and needs are different this year,” Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely said.

Admission to Inskip Pool – with its 285,000 gallons of water, two low dives, a high dive and a nearby greenway walking loop – is $4 per person. Admission to Ed Cothren – 275,000 gallons, a diving board and accessible ramp – is $3 person.