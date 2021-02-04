Claiborne County receives $500,000 for project to transition women from prison towards recovery

The Claiborne County Women's Jail to Work program is one of 30 projects that received funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission's INSPIRE Initiative.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County project meant to help women recover from substance use disorders and reenter the workforce after prison is getting funding.

Mayor Joe Brooks announced that the Claiborne County Women's Jail to Work Program was one of the 30 projects chosen by the Appalachian Regional Commission to receive support. The county will receive $500,000 to fund the project, as part of the ARC's Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems Initiative.

"The program will help individuals recover from substance use disorders, get the support services and work support training they need to maintain recovery, and successfully enter or reenter the workforce," said Brooks. "The innovative program moves women from jail to recovery to sustainable employment."

The project also invests in the community's mental health center — The McNabb Center. Through the program, women will also have temporary housing while receiving inpatient treatment for substance use disorder, job preparation skills and employment placement services.

The project will also provide medical care and transportation assistance. Brooks said 45 women are expected to participate in it, transitioning from a prison setting into a residential one while receiving treatment.