Clinton gets $70,000 from state grant to improve historic buildings downtown

The money will help restore five historically significant buildings in the downtown area, including both Main and Market Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton received $70,000 from a state grant program meant to help communities revitalize their downtown areas while also preserving their history.

It's called the Downtown Improvement Grant Program and Historic Downtown Clinton said they were told they would get the money on Nov. 22. They said it will go to five different property owners so they can make improvements and restorations on the buildings.

The buildings are located both on Main Street and Market Street and each was built between 1890 and 1940. Expected improvements include tuck-pointing mortar, window restoration, painting, signage, new front door and transom, new awnings, masonry repairs, lighting and more.

Property owners also said they would cover up to 25% of the cost of repairs on their buildings. One of the buildings, a general store turned antique shop, is the oldest building in downtown Clinton. It opened in 1890, according to Joey Smith, a historian in Clinton.

"You know, these buildings need quite a bit of work, but they're still strong," said Smith. "The intricacies of the brickwork, the type of wood, and the timbers that it's built out of — they just don't do it like that anymore."

Some city leaders said they believed the money from the state is a lifesaver.