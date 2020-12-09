Clinton Police Department celebrates National Police Woman Day on Saturday

The first police woman in the U.S. was most likely hired by the Chicago Police Department in 1891, according to officials.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Police work can be exhausting and intense, and it takes a special kind of person to put on the badge. September 12 is meant to honor the women who meet those qualifications and chose to become police officers.

It's National Police Woman Day, a day to celebrate women who work as police officers across the U.S. To celebrate the day, the Clinton Police Department made a post commemorating its women police officers on its Facebook page.

Officials said that women make up around 10 percent of the police force in the U.S. and that the first woman police officer was likely hired by the Chicago Police Department in 1891, Marie Owens. Policewomen worked in prisons prior to that but did not have the authority to arrest people as Owens did.

"Our female officers may be outnumbered by the men, but their impact speaks for itself," Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said in a post on Facebook. "They bring unique skill sets and perspectives that are invaluable to the daily operation of our department."