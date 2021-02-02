Clinton ribbon-cutting ceremony unveils farmers' market and historic downtown area

Around 12 vendors set up booths with fresh produce like cucumbers, onions and squash to sell.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Downtown Clinton was filled with cucumbers, potatoes and produce of all kinds Friday afternoon during a new farmers' market.

Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new farmers' market, where around 12 vendors set up booths filled with fruits and vegetables that were freshly picked and ready to be sold. The new market will be open every Friday from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. through October.

The city's downtown area was also declared historic recently, and the new designation was announced during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"I think this just means that people are ready to make Clinton the place to be," said Katherine Birkbeck, the programs director for historic downtown Clinton. "Coming out of COVID, I think getting together is more important than ever for people in the area, and we have this beautiful place so why not gather here?"