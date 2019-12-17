KINGSTON, Tenn. — Students in the SkillsUSA Club at Roane County High School started a community Christmas project called Buckets of Love.

They filled buckets with items like hygiene products, hats, gloves, blankets, books and toys to give to kids in the Roane County community.

The club started the project in 2018. Last year, the students and the entire high school raised money to fill 42 buckets. After the success and positive reactions from the students, the SkillsUSA Club decided to make Buckets of Love an annual project.

This year, the club raised $1,951, enough to fill 87 buckets. To top it off, a local SkillsUSA chapter matched the amount the students raised.

Club members delivered the Buckets of Love to Roane County students at Kingston Elementary and Midtown Elementary on Monday, Dec. 16.

According to its website, Skills USA Tennessee "is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce."