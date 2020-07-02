GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The rain turned to snow in East Tennessee and Ober Gatlinburg used that as a reason to start making powder for their slopes on Friday.

With most schools in the area out, Ober was packed and kids covered the tubing lanes as snow-ball fights took place near the chalet.

Ober doesn't want the fun to stop for snow sports enthusiasts. They say they hope to have more slopes open this weekend in a release sent to WBIR.

This isn't the first time Ober turned their machines on this year, but they say now that the temperatures are more seasonable they want to have more space for snow sports enthusiasts to get out this weekend.

For a full slope report and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

RELATED: Ober Gatlinburg ready to host 35th annual Special Olympics Winter Games

RELATED: Winter coat weather: Snow and cold temps across East TN and KY Friday