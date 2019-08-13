KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Comedy for a Cause is a fundraiser benefiting the Gynecologic Cancers Education and Research Fund at The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute.

It was founded by the Baker Donelson Law firm, in honor of one of their team members. The event includes a silent auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a comedy show featuring Leanne Morgan.

It will be at the Press Room (730 N. Broadway) on Thursday, September 5,

Cocktails start at 5 p.m., a short program is at 6:30 p.m., and the short program is at 7 p.m. Leanne Morgan goes on stage.

Visit the university's website or contact the Development Office at 305-6611 for tickets.

They are $50 per person, except for current UT Medical Center gynecologic cancer patients and survivors receive one complimentary ticket.

RELATED: Loudon County boy uses lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research

RELATED: See if your blood pressure medication is recalled for cancer risk