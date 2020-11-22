Community celebrates baby Evelyn Boswell's 2nd birthday, acts in her honor and memory

The group of local mothers spend Saturday afternoon celebrating Evelyn, complete with cake and gifts.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On what would have been her second birthday, people in the community took time to remember Evelyn Boswell.

"This is for you, Evelyn. We love you," said Kandis Crook of Evelyn's Army, just moments before letting go of a pink balloon for the toddler.

The group of local mothers spend Saturday afternoon celebrating Evelyn, complete with cake and gifts.

"It brings everything back again," said Olivia Wilson of Evelyn's Army. " I think all of us having little babies of our own, we just couldn't imagine and our hearts broke. They broke for Evelyn, they broke for the community."

The group also stopped by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office to drop off dozens of comfort bags. Each is filled with love and items for children in domestic violence situations.

"We love you baby Evelyn," said another local mother, Lynda Hooker, at a balloon release she organized along Muddy Creek Road. That is where investigators found Evelyn's remains in March.

"What do you think of when someone brings up Evelyn?," News 5 asked Hooker. "Very emotional ... I think everybody's on the same page. Just want to see justice for her and may that baby rest easy."