Community celebrates legendary coach Bob Black's life at Fulton High School

Hundreds gathered to celebrate coach Bob Black's life. At age 80, he leaves a legacy behind that inspired and impacted many.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in the East Tennessee community lined up to pay their respects and say goodbye to legendary Fulton High School Coach Bob Black.

Friends and family gathered at Fulton High School to honor Black. As a football coach, teacher, and administrator for more than 50 years, Black touched the lives of many and had a huge impact on his community.

Black battled with Alzheimer's for many years before he died Monday at the age of 80.

He graduated from Fulton HS in 1960, and five years later he went back to his alma mater.

"Some tough days here at the end because it's final," his son Rob Black said. "Really the family is just trying to lean on the good times and what a great and long life my dad lived so it's really a celebration of life."

The first line started at a booth where each person stopped by to sign their name before they entered the main room.

One of the most popular topics in the conversations while waiting was Black's strong personality.

Donald Dodgen, Athletic Director of Farragut High School, knew Black for more than 40 years.

"He's one of the toughest men to be around but he's a teddy bear," Dodgen said. "He's helped all of us to be better teachers coaches and athletic directors."

Another popular topic of discussion was talking about memorable moments in time with Coach Black.

"He was the manager still at the pool and I was the lifeguard and took life-saving from him. He was about 280 pounds, and we had to pull him off the bottom of the diving well. He just about drowned me, but I passed 'cause I kicked him really hard!" Kim Pratt, secretary of Fulton High School said.



Buddy Beam was Black's coach in 1959. He said Black used to get really excited about games and he was one of the best coach assistants he ever had.

Beam had many student-athletes whom he coached and to this day he still calls them his boys.

"When you see one pass away it touches you it kinda bothers you a little bit cause some of the kids are in their 80s now but they're still kids to me," Beam said.

Black was inducted into the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and in 2021 he was also inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. His son, Rob Black, told WBIR his dad had a huge impact at Fulton High.



"A neighborhood and entire community in North Knoxville is different – and better – because of the way Coach Black lived, but more importantly, eternity will be different because of his influence," according to his obituary.

Black leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Fulton High School Athletics.

On Sunday, the family is holding a graveside service after noon at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike.

The goodbyes may be final, but Coach Black's legacy will go on.