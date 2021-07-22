Community Food Connection hosts ribbon cutting for new location

Officials said the new location will help the nonprofit better help people in Blount County who need extra food assistance.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Community Food Connection held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for their new location. With it, they said they hope to better help families in Blount County who may not have reliable access to food.

The organization is a nonprofit that works to reduce food insecurity across the county. It started in 1991 when a group of churches, concerned citizens and the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council decided to pool resources and fill food pantries.

With their new location, officials also said they hope to make people feel better about their situations. It offers them more choice and control over what they eat.

"We have a lot more space here and the clients are able to come here and do client choice now," said Diane Kilmer, the president of the organization. "It empowers them to feel better about themselves to be able to choose their own groceries."