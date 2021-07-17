Community holds benefit concert for Gatlinburg officer who lost his daughter and father-in-law in a May fire

The community is helping one family that's trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home and took away two of their loved ones.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tonight-- family, friends and the community came together to help the victims of a Gatlinburg house fire rebuild. Support stemmed from a benefit concert.

"We are really just trying to help them get back on their feet," said family friend and one of the organizers Christina Ferrell.

The community playing their part helping their neighbor pick up the pieces of their lives.

"We are here to raise money for the Frederick family of Gatlinburg they had a house fire in May," Ferrell said.

That fire taking the lives of Gatlinburg Police Officer Robert Frederick daughter and father in law. As they mourn -- doing all they can to find the strength to keep going.

"It's very raw for them still, you know they're having a hard time moving forward the most unimaginable lost you can even think about," she said.

"It just takes a little bit of effort..to come together and just lean on each other and help people it just takes opening your heart listening and helping," said Ferrell.

Rain or shine, they didn't let anything stop them from doing what they could, all for the people in their community.

"Even when you don't know somebody you can step up and help them," said Ferrell.

As the Frederick family tries it's best to move forward with a void seemingly too big to fill -- the people around them want to make sure they have the support and love they need.

Family friend Christina Ferrell's message to you is no matter what it's vital to help the ones closest to you when you can.