Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Community in unity: Sweetwater hosts George Floyd rally

"Regardless of race, of age, of religion, of your sex, we respect each other," Kaylah McCowan said.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The community of Sweetwater Tennessee came together for a Black Lives Matter rally.

"Regardless of race, of age, of religion, of your sex, we respect each other," Kaylah McCowan said. “Everybody’s kind of bond and get a relationship we just love each other brother."        

"Although things have changed in some areas not so much has changed racism still exist," McCowan said during the rally. "And it’s not something that we need to remain silent on, its something that still needs to be spoken on, racism isn't becoming more of a thing because we’re seeing it it’s just being videoed and expose more."

She said she believe it starts in the home when kids go to school. 

"Sometimes their parents' racism starts to show. and if we start teaching our children now to live in our community unified and not to judge based on by race, and as Martin Luther King said, to judge them based of the content of their character not the color of their skin," McCowan said.

