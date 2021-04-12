Community, nation reacts to Austin-East school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one male is dead and an officer is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds after an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is involved, and KPD has detained one person in the investigation.
As news of the shooting broke, the state and nation offered their thoughts and prayers to this East Knoxville community.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement:
“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with every member of the school community in Knoxville who is dealing with the immediate impacts of the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to provide support. It is time to wrap arms around the affected students, educators, school staff, their families, and the entire community, to support them through this horrific tragedy.”
Knoxville State Representative Sam McKenzie (D-District 15), who is a graduate of Austin-East and represents the district where the school is located, released a statement:
“I am at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community. Austin-East High School is my alma mater and my heart goes out to the students, faculty and staff that were present for the senseless shooting today. I do not have the necessary words to convey my thoughts about the spiraling violent acts conducted by members of my community on members of my community. I am asking everyone that knows and loves East Knoxville to pray and contemplate the lives we have lost. I am also asking that we reclaim the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood! This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the Austin East community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur.”
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued a statement:
“I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty.”
Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has issued this statement:
“Once again and regrettably, I am asking for prayers for the victims of another terrible shooting in Knoxville. I have been monitoring today’s unfortunate and violent incident and offer my personal prayers for all of the victims, including a law enforcement officer. The series of tragic events that has taken place in recent weeks in Knoxville, especially involving the Austin-East community, and those that have taken place throughout the United States, demonstrate that violence in our society remains a serious, almost daily occurrence and that it claims victims in many different ways. As a nation, we must commit ourselves to work to turn away from violence and find real solutions that lead us to love, compassion, and decency. As Bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville, I pledge to do what I can to help. Prayers are important, but communities must come together to find positive solutions to this ongoing problem in our country.”