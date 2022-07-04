Community organizes dinner to honor Wears Valley firefighters

The event was free to attend, but donations to the fire department were encouraged. Food was provided by Bullfish Grill, with desserts from local churches.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Firefighters can be the first people to charge into danger, pulling people to safety. The Wears Valley community wanted to honor their own firefighters Wednesday night.

So, they organized an appreciation dinner event that doubled as an opportunity to raise money for the Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department. While the event was free to attend, people were encouraged to donate and support their local firefighters.

Bullfish Grill provided food and several Wears Valley area churches brought desserts. There was also music and entertainment, filling Wearwood School with fun.

"I think it's a great thing that the community understands how the fire service works, and what all they do for the communities in which they serve," said David Puckett, a Sevier County Fire administrator.

Firefighters also shared stories of their experiences serving, and some of the crews said they were happy to have a chance to connect with their community.