Community rebuilds after annual pumpkin display vandalized

A fall display that neighbors look forward to every year was vandalized, with pumpkins smashed and stolen. So, they came together to rebuild it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year for 16 years, neighbors in one Hardin Valley community have looked forward to a fall display complete with pumpkins and decorations, helping usher in the new season.

This year, the display was vandalized the week before Halloween. The homeowner who usually builds it, Christopher Ellison, said that he walked out Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. to find the display destroyed. Pumpkins were destroyed and missing, including one that weighed around 200 pounds.

"By the time we got outside, we noticed that we had about 25 pumpkins missing. Several were smashed on the ground and our entire display was just in disarray," he said. "We heard car doors outside and heard some screaming."

Ellison also said that he noticed a group of young people driving off in a pickup truck with his property. In the past, he said one or two pumpkins could go missing from the display. But it had never been destroyed before.

He said it was heartbreaking and took to social media, sharing photos of the destroyed display. Frustrated, he said he did not plan to rebuild it and was ready to just let the smashed pumpkins stay where they were.

But his neighbors wouldn't let that happen. One of them, Elise Standifer, saw the display and chose to help. With a personal connection to the UT Gardens in Crossville, she had 30 pumpkins delivered.

The community came together to put the display back together, helping continue the tradition.

"We all came together," she said. "Sadly, these things can happen. But you rise up from it. You don't let it weigh you down."

People also wrote messages of kindness on the new pumpkins, signing their names. Local businesses also donated even more pumpkins, helping the new display grow bigger.