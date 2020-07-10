Congratulations! City of Maryville graduates first woman motorcycle officer from training program

Police officer Madison Wethington became the first woman officer to graduate from Maryville's Motor Unit training program.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Madison Wethington, a City of Maryville Police Officer, graduated from the city's Motor Unit training program on Friday. She is the first woman to graduate from the program and is the first woman motorcycle officer in the county.

The program lasts two weeks and is taught by instructors certified by the Institute of Police Technology and Management. To be certified, participants must show that they have mastered how to safely use a police motorcycle and a basic mastery over applicable skills.

Officials said that the program also tests participants' ability to function in high-stress situations. However, Police Chief Tony Crisp said that Wethington has a level-headed demeanor and was determined to graduate from the program.

“Being on the motor team has been a goal of mine since day one of the Police Academy. I wanted to prove that I could do everything my motorcycle colleagues could do,” Wethington said. “I wanted to be part of that team.”