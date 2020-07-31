"Cops for Cooper!" | Law enforcement agencies join forces to surprise 4-year-old battling cancer

Give East Tennessee law enforcement agencies heard Cooper Stansbury, 4, was fighting cancer. So, they surprised him with a parade.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies aren't just meant to protect their communities — they're also meant to support the people in them.

That's exactly what five East Tennessee agencies did when they heard Cooper Stansbury, 4, from Farragut, was fighting cancer. They came together to take his mind away from chemotherapy treatments and hospitals, and instead let him enjoy being a kid for a few hours.

Deputies from Loudon, Blount, Knox, and Anderson County Sheriffs Offices organized a parade for Stansbury Friday, along with help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A helicopter from the THP and Knox County, K9 teams and police motorcycles joined in the parade.

They also gave him new toys and created a "Cops for Cooper" display, to help brighten his day.