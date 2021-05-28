Crews working to restore power across Oak Ridge after storms sweep through East Tennessee

Officials said a large tree limb landed on lines at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Vermont Avenue.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — After storms tore through East Tennessee, power was lost in several homes in Oak Ridge.

As of 5:30 p.m., city officials said crews were working to restore power in two areas of Oak Ridge. They said a tree limb landed on lines at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Vermont Avenue, which caused several outages in surrounding homes.

They also said a tree fell on power lines on Revere Circle, causing outages in that area too. Crews were working to take the tree off of the power lines.

By 5:45 p.m. crews said power was restored in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Vermont Avenue.

The storms brought heavy run and strong winds in several counties across East Tennessee. Anderson County, along with many others, was placed in a severe thunderstorm evening Friday evening until 4:45 p.m.

Power also went out for parts of Oak Ridge the night before, after a tree fell on a power line.

This story will be updated on the crews' progress as they continue restoring power.