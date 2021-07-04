Demolition begins at former Knoxville Center mall, set to become Amazon delivery station

The new delivery station will power Amazon’s delivery capabilities and speed up deliveries for customers in the Tennessee Valley.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews started demolishing the former Knoxville Center mall Wednesday, as construction to turn it into an Amazon delivery station began.

Crews gathered equipment for the deconstruction work in late March. A demolition permit was issued by the city on March 17. D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. out of Greensboro, N.C., is doing the work — valued at $1.775 million.

According to a press release, the new delivery station will power Amazon’s delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Tennessee Valley.

They also said that the station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one, officials said.

Each new delivery station, including the one in Knoxville, is designed to meet the needs of Amazon's electric delivery vehicles. Officials said Amazon is working towards putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

The mall closed in January 2020. The delivery station is expected to open in 2022, officials said.