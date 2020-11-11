Demonstrators gather in downtown Knoxville for rally protect presidential election results

Demonstrators from United Campus Workers and other organizations gathered for a "Listen to the People, Protect the Results" protest on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Knoxville Tuesday evening, by the City-County Building, to support the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Organizers said that the "Listen to the People, Protect the Results" protest was meant to ensure that votes are counted to demand that the results of the 2020 presidential election are accepted. Several community organizations appeared, along with speakers from coalition partners.

The United Campus Workers, a union for university employees, as well as Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, appeared at the demonstration.

Participants also had an opportunity to speak out during the demonstration.

"All Americans believe that everyone should get one vote, and it should be one vote per person and that the democratic process is important for every level of government," said Josh Smyser, a local vice president for a UCW chapter.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and ended by 5:30 p.m.