Protestors gather in Oak Ridge for "Say Her Name" protest

Organizers said the protest is being held to call for unity and justice following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillén.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered at the International Friendship Bell at the Oak Ridge Civic Center for a protest calling for unity and justice after Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillén's deaths.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville on March 13 after they entered her apartment during a no-knock search warrant. Guillén was a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier who authorities believe was killed by another soldier in Fort Hood.

The protest began at 7 p.m., so people had more time for speeches, according to organizers. More than 20 people were scheduled to speak and organizers met with the city manager to get a permit, they said.

They also asked participants to wear a mask, and organizers said they would give out masks as well.

Speakers shared experiences from their own lives about racial injustice while taking a stand against it.

Organizers said they spent 2 weeks planning the protest. It comes after a peaceful, Black Lives Matter protest in June following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer.

