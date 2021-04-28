DenimDay brings awareness to sexual assault issues, supports survivors

The campaign is meant to show solidarity with sexual assault survivors and increase awareness of sexual assault issues.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — If you put on your favorite jeans today, you're not just making a fashion statement. You're also bringing awareness to sexual assault victims and are helping support survivors.

“We all wear jeans. It's just to say that no matter what we're wearing, or what we're not wearing, that doesn't give you consent to our bodies,” said Hannah Smith at the Scott County Family Justice Center.

The center is shining a light on a campaign called Denim Day, which started in Italy over 20 years ago. It is meant to bring awareness to issues around sexual assault support survivors. On Denim Day, people wear jeans to demonstrate taking a step towards solidarity with survivors.

“It started back in the 90s, with this case in Italy where this teenage girl was raped by her 45-year-old driving instructor,” said Smith.

A court overturned the rape conviction, saying the victim was wearing tight jeans. The ruling said that since she was wearing tight jeans, the victim had to help the rapist remove them, which they said implied consent.

Enraged by the verdict, advocates said that women in Italy launched a protest wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court. It was picked up by international media and inspired similar protests in the U.S.

“So the message we’re trying to get across is that you start by believing, and you say, 'okay, I believe you, I’m here for you, I believe you.' And then you be supportive,” said Smith.

In 1999, the campaign made its way to the U.S. with the help of an organization called Peace over Violence.

Today, many people in the Scott County community joined the campaign by wearing denim. Workers at the Scott County Sheriff's Office also put on their favorite pair of denim jeans to show support.

The overall message of the campaign is to listen to survivors.