Deputies with Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office help staff clean at restaurant

After a long shift, officers said they liked to relax at a Waffle House in the area. Over the weekend, they noticed that their usual spot had closed early.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Working at a restaurant is never easy between stressful lunch rushes, changing schedules, low wages and demanding customers. Officials said some staff walked out during their shifts at a Waffle House in Jefferson County over the weekend, causing the restaurant to close early so staff could catch up and clean.

That particular Waffle House is a popular spot for some deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Dandridge Police Department officers. They said it is where they go after long shifts to relax and decompress.

But when they arrived at their usual spot over the weekend, they found that it had closed early.

"I just knocked on the glass and asked why they were closed," said Sgt. Johnathan Bright, who works with JCSO. "They said some employees had walked out and left them with a huge mess to clean up."

Bright and some other officers started helping the workers clean up, brightening the workers' days and some countertops. They said they cleaned everything from the bathrooms to the griddle. Originally, they had planned on relaxing with a meal after a long shift.

"We saw a need and we are public service, so why not?" said Corporal Kayla Gabbard with JCSO.