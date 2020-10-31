Disney employee starts monthly food pantry for out of work cast members

The pantry's goal is to lend a hand when times are tough.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As some Walt Disney World cast members find themselves without work due to the coronavirus pandemic, an employee is looking for a way to help.

To do that, Emily Lartigue, furloughed herself, started the "Cast Member Pantry" as a way to spread magic and support to others in a difficult time.

“To be able to give back to them and to help out our fellow cast is really special,” Lartigue told WKMG-TV.

Lartigue started the pantry earlier this year with the first distribution happening in July.

She put the call out on social media, "Are you or a fellow cast member you know in need of groceries during this difficult time?" And people responded.

Now, one Saturday a month people in need can get a reusable bag filled with enough food for four meals. All you have to do is make an appointment.

“We are requiring appointments to be made. If you have a mask, if you have gloves, please wear them when you come,” Lartigue told the news outlet.

As for one of the driving forces behind this kind act? Normalizing that it is OK to ask for help.

And while the movement is getting attention locally, it's also capturing the eye of the voice of one of Disney's most loveable characters-- Josh Gad.

The actor who brings Olaf to life tweeted October 28 that he was donating to the pantry to help return the favor of "joy" to those who have created it for visitors to the parks.

"Today I am donating to the thousands of Disney employees who have been laid off during these impossible times. If you can, please join me. They have provided us with untold joy. Let’s return the favor now," he wrote.

Today I am donating to the thousands of Disney employees who have been laid off during these impossible times. If you can, please join me. They have provided us with untold joy. Let’s return the favor now🙏 https://t.co/jqEymuTTjO — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 28, 2020

Anyone in need of assistance can learn more about the Cast Member Pantry here or make an appointment to pick up groceries by contacting castmemberpantry@gmail.com.

What other people are reading right now: