GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Do you believe in Bigfoot?

Bigfoot enthusiasts gathered in Gatlinburg for the first ever Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference.

The group enjoyed stories of Bigfoot investigations and sightings from Cliff Barackman, a Bigfoot Field Researcher and co-host of "Finding Bigfoot" on Animal Planet.

The conference gave enthusiasts a chance to connect on their shared love of the mystic monster.