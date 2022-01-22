Dogwood Arts accepting applications from artists for 'Art in Public Places' program

Artists will have until Feb. 18 to submit an application to have their sculptures displayed around Knoxville, and beyond.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Artists have a chance to dazzle and impress the public with their work through a Dogwood Arts program that's now accepting applications.

The application to submit sculptures for the organization's 'Art in Public Places' program is live until Feb. 18. During this time, artists will be able to submit pictures of their sculptures and have them evaluated by professional artists curators.

If their work is chosen to be displayed as part of the program, artists will get a total stipend of $2,000. There is also a competitive element to the program, with more cash prizes given to the best of the show and other standout pieces.

The best-of-show prize is $3,000, with other cash prizes available for second and third place. Artists that receive the People's Choice Award will also get $1,000, the two Honorable Mentions will get $500 each.

People will learn if their work has been accepted into the program by March 9, according to officials. It would then be installed in June 2022, and stay there until June 2023 when it will be removed.

Sculptures need to be suitable to be displayed outdoors and must be installation-ready. Artists will also be responsible for shipping sculptures and delivering them to and from the installation site.