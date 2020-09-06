Dogwood Arts donates 750 art kits to children in need across East Tennessee

Dogwood Arts donated around 500 kits to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Monday, after also donating hundreds of kits in April.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More kids will be able to work on their art projects after Dogwood Arts donated 750 art kits to children across East Tennessee.

The donations are part of the Art Kits for Kids program, which Dogwood Arts created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the program, underserved children can have access to creative opportunities and art education regardless of their family's financial situation.

Each kit contains an assortment of age-appropriate materials and supplies. They include colored pencils or crayons, scissors, glue sticks, watercolor sets, colorful paper, clay, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pencil grips, pens and notepads. Dogwood Arts officials said each kit costs around $6 to assemble.

Kids can use the kits to express themselves creatively while away from school, and away from teachers and mentors who could give them tools for art.