Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to hold virtual luncheon honoring documentary director

The luncheon will be held Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. to honor Dr. Nick Geidner for his work filming the documentary, "The Library that Dolly Built."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It all started in 1995 at Dolly Parton's hometown of Sevierville, when the Imagination Library started cultivating a love of reading in children in the area.

By the time a documentary was made about it, the program grew to all 50 states in the U.S. and to 5 countries across the world. It started as a seed and grew beyond anyone's imagination.

That documentary about it was called "The Library that Dolly Built" and on Sept. 17, the advisory board of the Imagination Library will honor its director and producer — Dr. Nick Geidner. It will host a virtual luncheon, "The Seeds of Imagination," where people can visit friends at digital tables, play Dolly trivia and more. Tickets cost $15.

The money raised from the luncheon will help the organization provide books for children in Knox County for a year, according to officials. According to the documentary, the organization already gives away 1.45 million age-appropriate books to children every month.

The documentary includes several perspectives on the Imagination Library, officials said. It includes insights from authors, policymakers, staff members, recipients and Dolly Parton herself.

Geidner runs a documentary program, Land Grant Films, and created "The Library that Dolly Built" alongside a student crew. He is also a professor at the University of Tennessee's School of Journalism and Electronic Media.