Dozens gather for march downtown to remember Anthony Thomspon Jr.

The march took participants from Knoxville Police Department headquarters to Market Square.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of people gathered with signs, cameras and slogans for a march through downtown Knoxville in memory of Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student who was fatally shot during a confrontation with police in Austin-East Magnet High School.

After briefly gathering at Knoxville Police Department headquarters, the group filled into cars and made their way towards Market Square. Along the way, they chanted slogans and displayed signs. They also showed pictures of Anthony.

On April 12, four Knoxville police officers entered Austin-East after receiving a report of a domestic assault. According to reports, Anthony had gotten into a fight with a female student he dated which led to her mother calling 911 to make a report.

The officers were told Anthony was known to carry a gun, and he was later found in a bathroom. As the officers tried to arrest him in the bathroom, shots were fired after they discovered the gun on him.

Kelvon Foster pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he supplied Anthony with the gun.