East Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit to be completed between July 10 - 13

Organizers began painting the mural on July 4, and city officials said they didn't have a permit for the project. Now, they can finish the mural.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A project by Black Coffee Justice to paint a Black Lives Matter on a street by Austin-East High School was approved for a revocable permit Friday.

Over the July 4 weekend, organizers began painting a Black Lives Matter mural in East Knoxville, on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. They faced controversy over a lack of a permit, and could not finish the project.

Representatives of BCJ applied for a permit on July 9, according to records. They were asked to provide supplemental information and submitted it on Friday, according to officials.

The Engineering Director, Harold Cannon, sent out an email approving the project, which serves as the permit. It includes a requirement for an approved additive to minimize the chances to make the road slick, according to the paint manufacturer's recommendation.'

Organizers are approved to finish the project beginning Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m. and ending Monday, July 13 at 6 a.m. The permit also requires teams to monitor the weather and stop painting 2 hours before any rain starts.

City officials also said they are asking BCJ to continue seeking input from the surrounding community, including representatives of Austin East High School. It also specifies the organization should comply with social distancing and safety guidelines, due to COVID-19.

“I have much respect for the amount of diligence the organizers put forth to make their voices heard," said Evetty Satterfield, who represents District 1 and Austin-East High on the school board. "Raw emotions were expressed and many lessons were learned from everyone, including myself. With the permit in place, I look forward to celebrating with the entire community in support of completing the Black Lives Matter mural.”