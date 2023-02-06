East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation

The Milton Roberts Community Center swung its doors back open on Monday after a $1.5 million renovation that included new floors, a new roof and new appliances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball court, a new roof, new windows, new bleachers, new appliances, new furniture and new games.

“Apart from the walls and the foundation itself, just about everything is new and better,” said Mayor Kincannon. “There’s no comparing the original Milton Roberts Community Center with the new one. This was a complete makeover. Why make this huge investment? Because children's play is important. Adult recreation is important. And so is offering community gathering spaces with meeting rooms, computers, printers, Wi-fi and more."

Inside the center, people can find a kitchen, a multipurpose room and a community meeting room.

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department received a Connected Community Grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority to help with the renovation. The Milton Roberts Community Center was the first of 15 community centers that will receive funding from the TVA for technology upgrades.

The community center also has a modern playground, installed in 2019. It is also located near the Holston-Chilhowee Ballfields, which includes five baseball fields, batting cages, a football field, and a mile-long greenway.

The center was closed for nearly three years and programs were temporarily moved to other sites in East Knoxville, with free transportation to the programs.

The center also offers an after-school program and several adult sports,m according to the city of Knoxville's website. There is also a card and board game social. The center's operating hours are available below.