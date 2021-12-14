Local efforts taken to help Kentucky tornado victims

Community members, churches and businesses are coming together in their own ways to donate supplies, Christmas gifts for tornado victims in West Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members, churches and businesses are coming together to donate supplies, monetary donations and Christmas gifts to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Here is how you can help.

Donate Supplies

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, members from the Heart and Soul Church will be at Scooter's Coffee on Kingston Pike in Farragut collecting supplies to donate to tornado victims. A team will bring the supplies to Mayfield on Wednesday.

Nathan Woody, a member of Heart and Soul church, said there's a list of supplies suggested to help tornado victims.

Supplies needed include:

Hygiene products

Bottled Water

New blankets

Tarps

Hand warmers

Diapers and baby wipes

Flashlights, batteries, lighters and candles

Woody said Scooters will donate 50% of sales on Tuesday toward tornado relief.

"I wanted to create an opportunity here in Knoxville to get together and really care for our community," Woody said.

Gift Drives

Martha's Market in Dandridge is holding a toy drive for the children directly affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

"The children of the tornado-devastated areas have nothing for Christmas," Julie Gerding said. "We have been given the green light from the Kentucky governor to start collecting new toys for the children to open from Santa on Christmas Day."

They are requesting new, unwrapped toys for all ages, the items needed for the toys to work (batteries, etc.), and plastic totes (making it easier for families to move their things from place to place while rebuilding their lives).

These items can be dropped off no later than Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Martha’s Market (149 E. Main Street Dandridge) or at Tinsley-Bible Drug Store (1224 Gay St. Dandridge, TN 37725).

Knoxville couple Traci and Jon Peyton grew up in Dawson Springs. They are spearheading an effort to raise money and buy Christmas gifts for children in their hometown.

Jon Peyton said he and his wife have been collecting Christmas gifts to donate for a toy drive in Hopkins County, Kentucky, where Dawson Springs is located. Peyton said he plans to drive to Dawson Springs over the weekend to bring all gifts and donations.

"We're just hoping to give the children that otherwise wouldn't have a Christmas some Christmas gifts to make it a little bit more normal," Peyton said.