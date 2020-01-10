East Tennessee nonprofits report losing around $20 million due to COVID-19 pandemic

Officials said that 243 agencies across East Tennessee reported losing around $20 million due to canceled fundraising events and a loss of donations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nonprofit agencies across East Tennessee said they lost around $20 million due to canceled fundraising events and a loss of donations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville and Alliance for Better Nonprofits conducted a survey asking nonprofits how the pandemic impacted their fundraising and services. They said that 243 agencies responded, from every East Tennessee county.

Along with the drop in funds, agencies also said that fewer people turned out to volunteer with campaigns and provide services,due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

“A decrease in revenue plus an increase in need for social services during this pandemic means that many agencies are being stretched thin," said United Way of Greater Knoxville President Matt Ryerson. "They are having to serve more people on a reduced budget and, unfortunately, a reduced staff.”

According to the survey, 58.1% of respondents said they anticipate a budget deficit due to the loss in revenue, despite many turning to virtual fundraisers and applying for the Tennessee CARES Act relief funding.