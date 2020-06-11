East Tennessee school honors veterans with drive-by parade

An elementary school in Oliver Springs honored East Tennessee veterans with a drive-by parade, waving flags and holding up posters.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Several Veterans Day events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one elementary school in Oliver Springs still found a way to honor people who sacrificed and served in the military.

At Dyllis Springs Elementary School, students and staff dressed in red, white and blue for a drive-by parade on Thursday. During the event, they waved flags and held up posters to show respect for veterans in their communities.

The Oliver Springs High School band also played patriotic music as veterans came by.

"I believe it's extremely important to teach our kids to appreciate their veterans and their sacrifices," Melinda Topmiller said, who works with the school. "The program will be a success if the kids learn to appreciate those others that work to make their lives better."