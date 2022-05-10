East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night

But even with a tighter budget, this community is hoping to find a way to have their senior prom.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living.

The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare for senior prom. It's important for them because many have never been to a prom or even a formal gathering.

A couple who lives there shared it was love at first sight when they first met in 1985.

"I kind of knew she was the one, yes. Kind of knew. I mean, you know, you felt like you're drawn to somebody," James Davis said.

For his wife Bonnie, this prom night will be her first one.

"Something I've always wanted to do as a kid," Bonnie Davis said.

James has promised to take her.

"And he's going to stick to it that he brings me," Bonnie said.

But many people like James and Bonnie are struggling to buy a $200 dress.

"We're not here because we're rich," James said. "We're here because we're poor."

Angela Bartlett, the senior manager of community engagement and capacity building for the Office on Aging, explained the high cost of living is making it harder for seniors who have housing and medical expenses.

"A lot of folks who were doing okay, even before the pandemic, making ends meet, but still kind of a tight budget, or not able to make ends meet," Bartlett said.

But even with a tighter budget, this community is hoping to find a way to have their senior prom.

"Oh, you just don't know, it is so important. to me, it's important to the staff, it is important to the residence," Broadway Towers manager Cynthia Burems said.

For some, it would be their first dance.

"We had never been to a dance," Norma Grubb said. "We'd never been to anything except movies and just regular home stuff."

Grubb took care of her husband for almost 40 years. He was suffering from heart failure, but on the night of the last prom in 2015, they were able to share a very special moment.

"We got our first and last dance that we ever did together that night," Grubb said.