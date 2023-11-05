Groups gather to clean veteran headstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery

According to the organizers of the event, there are more than 5,700 headstones located in the cemetery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People gathered off Lyons View Road on Thursday to clean the headstones of veterans buried at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Organizers said more than 5,700 headstones are located there. They brought different kinds of brushes to clear debris and walked through the cemetery making sure the headstones were tidy.

Participants wore red as part of "RED Day," which started in 2009 as part of a real estate company's commitment to community service. Organizers said they set aside the second Thursday of every May to "Renew, Energize and Donate within our communities." Knoxville offices of the real estate company said they have chosen to clean the headstones at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on each RED Day since 2011.

After cleaning the headstones, they said the Volunteer Honor Guard conducts a 21-gun salute and a 13-fold of the American flag. Then, they said they eat lunch.