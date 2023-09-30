Fall events attract crowds and boost local economy

Fall events attract thousands of visitors each year, boosting the economy in Maryville.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Fall in East Tennessee is here, which means many events are capitalizing on the great weather and drawing big crowds.

One of those festivals is the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival, which has been around for the last 30 years. Every year it helps crowds escape their daily routines.

"I work from home," Maryville resident Jessica Reneau said. "We've got pork rinds over there. We've got wood craft quilts, books, really everything. There's something for everyone here."

This escape gives lots of options. Bella, for example, is a 12-year-old who creates animal balloons.

Hundreds line up for chicken on the stick, fries and refreshments—while others simply enjoy some music with their hot dogs.

Blount Partnership says events that boost the local economy actually also benefit people who live in the area.

"The visitor expenditures that come through this area, save Blount County residents about $1,000 a year off their taxes without tourism in this area, you'd be spending a lot more of your hard-earned dollar in tax money," Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said. "We've seen license plates from you know, better part of 30 states in the area that come to visit."

Pam Hughes, one of the festival's vendors, created Cutable Creations about a year ago with her husband. Since then, they've gone to festivals to sell all kinds of crafts that they create together.

There's a reason why the Fall Heritage Festival attracts so many people and is so popular.

"Because you know people are traveling up to the mountains to see that," Hughes said. "Especially in the fall the weather, yeah, this is a great place to have a show."

Right now, there's also the Smoky Mountain Bike Week event that will last for a week. Blount Partnership's event organizer said some fall events are already sold out.