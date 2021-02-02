Eight inmates involved in first class of 90-day Cocke County rehab program

It is the jail's first time having the program, meant to teach inmates skills they need after leaving prison and reintegrating into society.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Inmates in Cocke County have a new choice to learn skills they need to reintegrate society after leaving prison — the Cock County Jail Chemical Addiction Program.

It is part of an initiative to help inmates recover from addiction and help them stay sober after leaving prison. Officials said eight inmates decided to participate in the county's first class and that it was the jail's first time implementing the 90-day program.

If inmates complete the program, they can receive additional court-ordered treatment, according to officials. They may also be able to stay in a sober house to encourage sobriety.