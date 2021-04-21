Elected officials and community leaders react after Knox County DA releases Austin-East body camera footage

"This is a tough, tough situation that I strongly feel did not have to happen," said Representative Sam Mckenzie on the death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Elected officials and community leaders are reacting following the release of body camera footage from the shooting that took place at Austin-East High School on April 12th.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced the videos' release Wednesday afternoon. She also said that she believed the shooting was justified and that charges would not be filed against the officers.

“This is a tough, tough situation that I strongly feel did not have to happen,” said state Representative Sam Mckenzie.

It's an opinion that Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon differed from. During a conference soon after the release of the videos, she said she believed the shooting was justified.

"They thought the safety of themselves and others were at risk. So yes, I think those conclusions were fair," Mayor Kincannon said.

Following the marathon press conference from Allen, several other leaders and prominent community members shared their opinions on the shooting. Knoxville NAACP President, Rev. Sam Brown said he wishes the situation was handled better.

"I believe it could have been avoided. From everything that we see happening in that video, I think there possibly could have been some other measures that law enforcement could take to avoid this tragedy," he said.

Rep. Mckenzie said the position the officers were in was no doubt a difficult situation and said that their actions were in a tense and escalating situation.

He also said that while this is a tough day, the issues plaguing this community are so much bigger.

"We've got issues with the family unit. We've got issues with guns, we got issues with police, and how we allow the police to police us," said Mckenzie.

He said now is the time for the East Knoxville community to start talking to each other so that real change can happen.