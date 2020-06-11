Emerald Youth Foundation hosts legacy drive-in to honor Tennessee community leader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Emerald Youth Foundation changed their usual format for the Legacy Awards. Thursday night, they hosted the 2020 Emerald Youth Foundation Legacy Drive-In.
The award was given to Sharon Pryse, the CEO and founder of The Trust Company of Tennessee. The event started at 6 p.m. when the parking lot was open for attendees. Then, the program officially began at 6:30 p.m. with worship music and a fireworks display.
Gospel artist Wintley Phipps performed, with music from the Emerald Youth praise team. Drive-in style snacks were also served by All Occasion Catering. It was hosted outdoors at the Knoxville Expo Center. People gathered in their cars facing a large stage and screen for the program.
The organization is focused on supporting youth in Knoxville and helping them develop into young leaders, according to officials. They are a faith-based organization, which hosts several events and programs to support younger people in the city.
Advance registration was required to participate in the event. It was also streamed live on the Emerald Youth Foundation's Facebook page.