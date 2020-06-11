Emerald Youth Foundation hosts legacy drive-in to honor Tennessee community leader

The 2020 Legacy Award honoree is Sharon Pryse, CEO and founder of The Trust Company of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Emerald Youth Foundation changed their usual format for the Legacy Awards. Thursday night, they hosted the 2020 Emerald Youth Foundation Legacy Drive-In.

The award was given to Sharon Pryse, the CEO and founder of The Trust Company of Tennessee. The event started at 6 p.m. when the parking lot was open for attendees. Then, the program officially began at 6:30 p.m. with worship music and a fireworks display.

Gospel artist Wintley Phipps performed, with music from the Emerald Youth praise team. Drive-in style snacks were also served by All Occasion Catering. It was hosted outdoors at the Knoxville Expo Center. People gathered in their cars facing a large stage and screen for the program.

The organization is focused on supporting youth in Knoxville and helping them develop into young leaders, according to officials. They are a faith-based organization, which hosts several events and programs to support younger people in the city.