Faith-based organization hosts event with Knoxville mayor to make positive changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A crowd gathered in downtown Knoxville Monday night with a shared goal — improving the community.

The event was hosted by Justice Knox, a faith-based organization that works to develop impactful relationships between community members and cultivate a deeper understanding of the community's issues to better solve them.

They hosted the "Nehemiah Action Assembly" which began at 7 p.m. both in-person and virtually. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also participated in the event, along with other city leaders.

The event focused on finding solutions to provide affordable housing and solve disparities in transportation and mental health. During the event, participants also discussed school disciplinary action.

"We try to work with the people who have a large impact to make a change," said Rev. Joe Maddox, a member of the steering committee for Justice Knox. "We want to be the push behind people to make the changes so our community becomes a better community to live in."