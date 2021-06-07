Family plans to rebuild after firework ember nearly destroys their home

No injuries were reported in the fire. The family said they hope to have the house liveable once again by October.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Most years, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate and spend time with friends and family. But for a family in Claiborne County, this year was anything but relaxing.

Roy Mullins, 75, said that his family's home caught fire after embers landed on the house's roof. The flames tore through the home's kitchen and living room. He said nobody was hurt in the fire but it caused extensive damage.

"One of the grandchildren came along and said, 'Papaw, we gotta get out,' and I said, 'Why?'" said Mullins. "They said, 'The house is on fire.'"

His grandchildren were playing with fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend when the fire started. It was something the family has done for years, creating memories in the home. They said they won't allow those memories to go up in flames.

The family plans to rebuild but said it won't be easy. After spending 25 years upgrading the house piece by piece, they said repairs will be expensive. Without insurance, they expect repairs to cost $20,000 - $30,000 and Mullins said he didn't expect to have to spend that much money so soon.

"I've cried and I try not to let none of them see it," he said. "I feel like a bum by asking because I've always been the giver, not the taker, but right now I need help."

He said he hopes to have the house livable again by October. Several people have already offered to help by offering money or building supplies. Mullins said he is hoping to find cheap plywood and lumber.