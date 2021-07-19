Family unharmed after hitting bear on I-81 caused RV to roll over

A black bear on the road was clipped by a car, causing it to fly and land in front of the family's car.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge family is thankful to be alive after hitting a bear with their RV on the interstate July 4.

It happened on I-81 outside of Johnson City.

A black bear on the road was clipped by a car, causing it to fly and land in front of the family's car.

No one was hurt, but their camper was a total loss.

The Fourth of July was the Jones' weekend to get away with a newly renovated RV, packed bags and a car of smiles. They were excited to head north after a year without traveling.

It all came to a halt before reaching the state line.

"It's been a very busy and stressful year with COVID. My family was really looking forward to time off," said Corey Jones.

Jones along with his wife, son and daughter planned to go to New York from Oak Ridge, but a few hours before midnight the trip was cut short.

A car had just passed them along I-81 clipping a black bear, which then landed right in front of the Jones' car.

"Looking back now we know it clipped the hindquarters of a bear but on that split moment where I had a decision to make I thought it was a tire tread."

Jones said he decided to hit it head on.

"The bear struck the front of the vehicle and got hung underneath our trailer which caused odd things."

The RV rolled over onto the interstate, but didn't hit any other cars. It caused a lot of damage, but the family remained unharmed.

"What was supposed to be a joyous and happy time turned into not what we wanted, but put things into perspective as to what's important," said Jones.

The RV was a goner, the car had a few dents, but he said those things can be replaced. What's important is that they still have each other.

"There was a plan but there's always a greater plan than what we can come up with."